A man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a ditch near Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 8 a.m. Friday at Kansas 5 Highway and 127th Street.

A 36-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup on K-5 when the vehicle went off the rain-soaked roadway. The truck spun around before slamming into a ditch. The crash resulted in significant damage to the front of the vehicle and the rear axle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for neck injuries.