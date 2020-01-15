The Lansing Board of Education has a new president and vice president.

The officers of the school board were selected during a meeting Monday.

Board member Beth Stevenson, who had been serving as vice president, is the new president. Board member Debbie Deere is now the vice president, according to Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel.

Stevenson and Deere were appointed to the positions of president and vice president in the same motion. The motion was approved by a 4-3 vote.

Board members John Dalby Sr., John Hattok and Pete Robinson voted against the motion, according to Wessel.

Jeff Martin served last year as president of the school board. But he did not run for re-election to the board in November.

In the past, the Lansing school board members selected the president and vice president each July. But board members had options regarding the selection of officers last year because of a change in state law.

When board members met in July, they decided to extend the terms of the people who were serving as president and vice president at that time. The terms were extended so the election of new officers could take place this month.

Also Monday, board members gave Wessel approval to solicit bids for school buses.

Wessel said he will be seeking bids for new buses, buses that previously had been leased and other used buses.

Whether board members choose to purchase new or used buses likely will depend on the prices that are submitted, Wessel said.

He said a replacement schedule for the district’s fleet was designed to replace about three buses each year.

District officials are looking at spending about $150,000 at this time on buses.

