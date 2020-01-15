Three people were arrested following an attempted traffic stop near Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the suspects allegedly ran from the vehicle and hid in a nearby shed. Bags of suspected cocaine also were found during the incident.

The incident began at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Kansas 5 Highway and Stranger Road.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for an alleged speeding violation. The officer followed the vehicle as the driver turned onto a residential property on 127th Street.

The driver, a 55-year-old Leavenworth woman, and a passenger, a 50-year-old Leavenworth man, allegedly ran from the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies found footsteps in snow that led to a shed on the property. The owners of the property gave deputies permission to search the shed. The driver and passenger reportedly were found hiding in the shed.

The passenger allegedly was in possession of a plastic bag that contained a substance that is believed to be cocaine. Deputies located another plastic bag in the shed. This bag also contained a substance that is believed to be cocaine, according to Sherley.

Another passenger, a 66-year-old Leavenworth man, did not run from the vehicle but allegedly provided authorities with a false name.

The two passengers were taken to jail for existing arrest warrants. The driver was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license.

Additional charges could result from the incident.