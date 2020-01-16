No injuries were reported after a school bus went off the road near Basehor, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday on 163rd Street south of Donahoo Road.

The bus driver, a 71-year-old woman, told deputies she had been driving south in foggy conditions. The road was muddy from recently melted snow.

The bus went off the road, resulting in damage to the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

There were only two children, boys ages 11 and 13, on the bus at the time.

The bus was towed from the scene for safety reasons, according to Sherley.