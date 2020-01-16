Leavenworth city commissioners have approved more than $300,000 worth of improvements to Stubby Park.

Commissioners approved a bid for the project when they met Tuesday.

Stubby Park is located at 1501 S. Fourth St.

The planned improvements will include new playground equipment, an expansion of the park’s parking lot and fencing along Fourth Street.

BKM Construction, Leavenworth, was awarded the bid for the project. The company submitted a bid of $314,233.

An engineer had provided the city an estimated cost for the project of $269,572. All of the qualified bids submitted for the project were for more than the engineer’s estimate.

City Manager Paul Kramer said the cost of some of the equipment came in higher than estimated.

Design costs bring the total cost of the project to $335,227.

Kramer said commissioners had several options regarding the project. He said they could have rejected all of the bids and try to modify the scope of the project.

He said commissioners could delay the project and add funding to what already had been set aside for the project.

Kramer said city officials also could identify ways to offset the additional cost of the project. He recommended this option.

He reviewed several cost offsets including contingency funding from the city’s Capital Improvements Program and savings through design changes.

Kramer also noted that Geiger Ready-Mix, Leavenworth, will donate concrete for the project, which will reduce the cost of the project.

Commissioners approved the bid from BKM.

Steve Grant, parks and recreation director for the city, reviewed the planned improvements for the park.

“It gives a second destination-type playground,” he said.

He said the only destination playground currently in the city is at Cody Park.

Grant said the new playground equipment will include two play structures. One is designed for children who are between the ages of 2 and 5. The other structure is designed for children who are between the ages of 5 and 12.

Commissioner Mark Preisinger noted the hill at Stubby Park that is used for sledding should not be affected by the improvements. He said the configuration for playground equipment will change. The footprint for playground equipment at the park does not change.

“I’m really looking forward to all of this,” he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a bid from Kansas City Mechanical, Kansas City, Kansas, in the amount of $532,434 for a plumbing replacement project at Planters II.

Planters II, 200 Shawnee St., is a public housing apartment building that is managed by the city.

Kramer said costs associated with the project are being paid for with federal funding provided for the city’s public housing program.

“It’s all dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” he said.

Commissioners also approved a sole source contract with Home2 Suites by Hilton, 250 Delaware St., to provide temporary housing for residents of Planters II who will be displaced during the project. Commissioners approved the use of the hotel for an amount not to exceed $329,430.

Andrea Cheatom, housing manager for the Leavenworth Housing Authority, said 104 residents of Planters II will be impacted by the project. She said 17-18 residents will be displaced at a time as each of six phases of the project is completed.

Cheatom said Home2 Suites, which is located near Planters II, offered discounted rates to the city.

