When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a new agreement to govern the operation of the Leavenworth County Port Authority.

The agreement now will need approval from the Leavenworth City Commission before it can go into effect.

The city and county governments were the parties to a 1969 agreement that established the Port Authority, which is an economic development organization.

“The agreement remains unchanged since 1969,” Senior County Counselor David Van Parys.

The document approved Wednesday is intended to replace the earlier agreement.

“So this is long overdue,” County Commission Chairman Doug Smith said.

He said the county has grown since the original agreement was put in place.

The Port Authority currently has a board of directors with five members. The board members are jointly appointed by the county and city governments under the existing agreement.

The new agreement would establish a seven-member board for the Port Authority. Two of the members would be appointed by county commissioners. Two would be appointed by Leavenworth city commissioners. The cities of Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie each would appoint one member to the board.

The county government traditionally has provided funding for the Port Authority.

Under the new agreement, the county would continue to “provide for the primary funding for the Port Authority.” The agreement states the Port Authority would apply to the county “for such funding as is required to accomplish the purpose of the Port Authority” as part of the county’s annual budget process.

Under the new agreement, either the county or city of Leavenworth could request the dissolution of the Port Authority. If this occurs, property under the control of the Port Authority would be transferred to the city in which it is located. Other assets would be transferred to the county government.

County commissioners have sought to update the original Port Authority agreement for some time.

County commissioners approved an earlier version of an amended agreement in 2018. But that version was never approved by the Leavenworth City Commission.

Van Parys said the agreement that was voted on Wednesday was drawn up with consultation from city officials.

