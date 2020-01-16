OVERLAND PARK - Luella M. Roemer, age 90, died January 7, 2020 at her home in Overland Park, KS. She was born April 3, 1929 in Gove County, KS, the daughter of Wilton H. and Mabel Tuxford Bowman.

She graduated from Kennewick High School in Kennewick, WA. She was a lifetime resident of Healy, KS. On September 14, 1949 she married L. Elmer Roemer in Healy, KS. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include, daughters Cheryl Tomson of Lenexa, KS and Mary Elliott of Overland Park, KS, son Earl Roemer of Scott City, KS, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, a granddaughter, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 18, 2020 at the Healy Cemetery Healy, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Healy United Methodist Church.