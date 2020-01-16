Leavenworth residents could see more snow, and possibly ice, as early as tonight.

A winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect for Leavenworth County and other counties in the area at midnight and continue until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible as the storm system approaches the area.

Precipitation resulting from the storm is expected to begin as snow tonight. This could transition to a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet Friday morning and then rain Friday afternoon as warmer air moves into the area.

However, forecasters had low confidence Wednesday as to the exact timing of the changeover in precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Commuters may be impacted by the storm Friday morning.

“People just need to be vigilant,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said people should be prepared for changes in the weather.

As of Tuesday morning, forecasters were predicting snowfall in Leavenworth County could range between one and two inches.

Freezing rain could range from a trace to 0.1 of an inch in Leavenworth County, according to the National Weather Service.

