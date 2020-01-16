Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a shed.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a shed.

The man was captured on video from a private security camera.

The incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 9 in northern Leavenworth, according to Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus.

The unidentified man reportedly took a power washer from the shed. The man has been described as a white male with short hair.

The Leavenworth Police Department posted video clips from the camera footage on its Facebook page earlier this week. A link to the Facebook page can be found on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org

People who have information about the suspect are asked to contact Officer Laura Flynn at 913-758-2942. People also can call the Police Department’s clue hotline, 913-682-CLUE (2583), to leave information anonymously.