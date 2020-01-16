Spin classes added to make room for big response.

The St. John-Hudson Recreation Center is offering area residents a few different ways to make their weight-loss New Year's resolutions a reality to stay healthy and fit.

“It is definitely hard work and really works your legs/core while burning fat,” said Danton Hilton, who is the new recreation director as of May 2019.

Mandy Sanders is offering spin classes for anyone who wishes to take advantage of the opportunity. These classes are set to each individual’s pace, so anyone can join without fear of failing. Most participants chose to spin two times per week. Sanders is offering six classes with eight people in each class. There is only one spot open left, which is Tuesday mornings at 5:15 a.m. Sanders encourages anyone to sign up to maintain goals in weight loss and fitness.

“Mandy Sanders is very ecstatic and knowledgeable about the class,” Hilton said.

Hilton is happy to introduce these opportunities to the community.

“I think the spin classes are fantastic,” Hilton said. “We have a lot of people who are thrilled that we are offering them right here in St. John.”

Classes are $5 per class or $20 per month, and payment can be made at the time of the class. The classes are held at the Time For You facility, located at 205 East 2nd Avenue.

Anyone interested can sign up on the St. John-Hudson Recreation Facebook page or contact Mandy Sanders at (620) 617-6894.

The recreation center also offers gym memberships for individuals or households, and payment is available for both yearly and monthly memberships.

To register for a membership, visit https://stjohnks.myrec.com/info/activities/ or search St. John-Hudson Recreation Commission.