Usually when a government body approves a change order, the cost of a project increases.

But earlier this week, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a “change order deduction.”

Usually when a government body approves a change order, the cost of a project increases.

But earlier this week, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a “change order deduction.”

“I’ve never seen one of these before,” Commission Chairman Doug Smith said.

Lauren Anderson, interim engineering superintendent for the county, said the change order deduction resulted from an issue regarding the lack of testing during a project that resurfaced six miles of County Road 1.

Commissioners awarded a bid of more than $1 million for the project last year.

To resolve concerns regarding testing, Cutler Repaving, Lawrence, proposed a change order deduction of $5,000. The maintenance bond for the project also was extended for an additional year.

“Don’t expect these from me regularly,” Anderson said of change order deductions.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR