New evidence postpones murder trial

LEAVENWORTH — A trial has been postponed for a Leavenworth man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a Christmas 2017 shooting.

The trial for Ramaun K. Johnson was scheduled to begin Jan. 27 in Leavenworth County District Court. But District Judge Michael Gibbens granted a defense request for a continuance on Wednesday.

A new trial date has not been set. But a status hearing is scheduled for next month.

Johnson, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with felony murder. It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson’s attorney, John Bryant, said in court Wednesday that there have been recent developments in the case, including the identification of a possible co-defendant.

Authorities have identified a second suspect in the case, but this man has not been formally charged.



“So that investigation is still ongoing and producing evidence that I think I need to look at,” Bryant said.