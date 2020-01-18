Today’s Birthday (01/18/20). Plan and strategize to animate powerful intentions this year. Realize dreams with persistent, coordinated action. You’re the star this winter, before a partnership obstacle requires redirection. Respond to plot twists next summer before romance and inspiration lights up your collaboration. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fantasy and reality may clash. Avoid financial discussions, as misunderstandings could get expensive or upsetting. Monitor conditions and keep balances positive. The truth gets revealed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Help a dreamer keep practical objectives. Coordinate schedules with your partner and provide steady support. Words can get twisted. Let your actions speak for themselves.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Prioritize your health and work. Watch what you say. Avoid automatic reactions or assumptions. Tempers could flare. Steady actions advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic messes require attention. Misunderstandings spark unbidden. Keep your temper and listen. Actions speak louder than words. Keep your bargains. Clean up what you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Ideas may fly fast and furiously. Unexpected circumstances could shift the story. Take notes to capture the gold along with dirt and stones. Reserve judgment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Music can soothe you into greater productivity. Imaginative strategies pay off. Don’t try new ideas or methods now. Avoid controversy. Stick to tried-and-true routines.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A personal ambition calls to you. Take action to fulfill your vision. Don’t rely on words, traffic or transportation. Slow and steady wins the race.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Something doesn’t pencil out right. Avoid lies like the plague. Postpone noise and crowds. Silence and music feed a craving. Dreams reveal your true feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your team objective in mind. Confusion or a disagreement about priorities could stall the action. Clean messes. Avoid communication breakdowns. Patiently advance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Leave nothing to chance. Imagine a challenge resolved. Keep your promises and a sense of compassion, despite professional frustrations. Make quiet, steady moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Everything seems possible, yet barriers block the road. Arguments only increase the delay. Patiently resolve logistics and transport. Peaceful study illuminates a way forward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Use gentle pressure rather than force, especially with shared finances. Miscommunications and mistakes cause delays. Exceptional patience may be required. Slow to finish faster.