MANHATTAN — It's not time to throw dirt on Kansas State's season just yet.

Just when things looked their worst, the Wildcats turned in a magical performance Saturday against No. 12-ranked West Virginia, showing a renewed energy as well as resilience in the face of a furious Mountaineer comeback to claim their first Big 12 victory, 84-68, at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State, which improved to 8-9 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12, never trailed after the 12-minute mark of the first half. But there were still some anxious moments midway through the second half.

The Wildcats appeared headed for an epic collapse after West Virginia reeled off 15 straight points, trimming a 23-point deficit to eight, 57-49 on Miles McBride's 3-pointer. K-State turned the ball over six straight times during the stretch.

The Mountaineers then cut it to 60-54 with on a Brandon Knapper three at the 7:43 mark before the Wildcats regrouped.

Cartier Diarra and Xavier Sneed each hit two free throws to start a nine-point K-State run that also included a Diarra 3-pointer and two David Sloan foul shots to make it 69-54 with 5:14 to go. The Wildcats not only held on, but dominated the rest of the way.

K-State, which shot 59.2 percent from the field for the game, was led by Diarra with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sneed added 16 points and DaJuan Gordon 15 off the bench, while Sloan had nine points and five assists in his first career start.

Chase Harler and Miles McBride led West Virginia with 11 points each, while Gabe Osabuohien added 10. Oscar Tshiebwe scored all eight of his points in the first half but had seven rebounds.

K-State closed the half with a six-point run to lead 42-25 at intermission. The Wildcats hit their last six shots of the period and outscored West Virginia 12-2 over the last 2:34.

The Wildcats got rolling with back-to-back 3-pointers from Diarra and Gordon to lead, 14-11, with 12:01 left in the half and stretched it to six on another Gordon three at the 10:25 mark.

They still led 30-23 after a rebound basket by West Virginia's Jermaine Haley 2:52 to go before Gordon started the final K-State surge with a drive from the left wing and then set up Antonio Gordon for an emphatic dunk after Antonio Gordon got the steal.

DaJuan Gordon had 13 points to lead the Wildcats at the half with Sneed adding 12 and Diarra nine. The Wildcats shot 57.7 percent from the field and made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the half, while West Virginia shot 36.7 percent and made just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Tshiebwe's eight points and six rebounds led the way for West Virgina. Derek Culver, the Mountaineers second-leading scorer and top rebounder, played less than five minutes in the period after picking up his second foul.