The local chapter of the NAACP and the Unity in the Community Movement are sponsoring a Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The local chapter of the NAACP and the Unity in the Community Movement are sponsoring a Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Sunflower Baptist Church, 1708 Fifth Ave.

“It’s free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend,” said Joana Scholtz, president of the NAACP in Leavenworth.

The program will feature music as well as a keynote address by Stephen Barbee. Scholtz said Barbee’s remarks will include a message about redemption.

Scholtz said the program will be followed with a fellowship meal sponsored by state Rep. Jeff Pittman.

Scholtz said the Leavenworth community has had an annual Martin Luther King Day program in the past. But the event had sort of fallen by the wayside for a couple of years.

“It’s always been a powerful celebration in this community,” she said.

Ahead of the program, members of the local NAACP will spend part of the Martin Luther King holiday visiting with residents of Medicalodges Leavenworth.

“We want to teach our youth to give back,” Scholtz said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR