A status conference has been continued for a Leavenworth woman facing a retrial for a rape charge.

When granting a continuance Friday of the hearing for Mahogany Payne, District Judge Michael Gibbens blamed the weather.

Payne, 43, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

The conviction was overturned in September. Appellate judges found that the District Court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney to finish his closing argument.

Payne’s attorney, Greg Robinson, did not appear Friday for the status hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Meredith Mazza said Robinson and Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon had been in communication through email. Mazza said Robinson had requested a continuance.

Gibbens continued the status conference until Jan. 24.

A new trial has been scheduled in the case for March 9.