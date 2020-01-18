Schools and many offices were closed Friday in Leavenworth County as freezing rain led to slick roadways.

Schools and many offices were closed Friday in Leavenworth County as freezing rain led to slick roadways.

Classes were canceled in school districts throughout the county. The University of Saint Mary also canceled classes Friday.

County government offices did not open until noon Friday because of weather conditions, according to a message posted on the county’s website.

In Basehor, all non-emergency administrative offices in the city government were closed Friday, according to a message posted on the city’s website.

Fort Leavenworth initially instituted a delayed entry Friday morning for personnel. But then a decision was made to close activities and services on the Army post, according to messages posted on the fort garrison’s Facebook page.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, estimated that the county had about 0.1 of an inch of ice accumulation Friday.

She said freezing rain, mixed with some sleet, fell in the area Friday morning. This later transitioned to rain.

Forecasters had been predicting snow as well as freezing rain and sleet. But snow ended up not being a factor in Leavenworth County.

As temperatures rose Friday, the ice began to melt on roadways.

“It’s been melting on and off all morning,” Leavenworth Public Works Mike McDonald said Friday.

He said city personnel had pretreated emergency snow routes ahead of the storm.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a “decent amount” of accidents were reported to the Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Many of these involved vehicles sliding off roadways.

He said the number of accidents tapered off after 8 a.m.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR