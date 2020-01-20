This week, readers were curious about ships and trains.

Q: When my wife was growing up in Hutchinson in the early 1960s she remembers a large black locomotive that sat on the fairgrounds near where the horse barn and arena are today. She believes it was left there after they stopped using the tracks that used to run through that part of Hutchinson. The locomotive then disappeared and she is wondering what happened to it. Several people have suggested it is the one now sitting at the Reno County Museum or the one at the Salt museum, but she doesn’t think they look like the one she remembers. Can you find out what became of that locomotive?

You’ll never guess where that train ended up.

Lindsborg.

I asked Steve Harmon, local historian, member of the Reno County Museum board of directors and writer of our Throwback Thursday column.

“It was on the old tracks that the midway rides were delivered each year to the fairgrounds. Then they decided to truck them in,” Harmon said.

Harmon directed me to check for the train in a park in Lindsborg, so I headed north and found the engine peeking out from behind the train station building on the Old Mill Museum grounds.

A sign there explains that this particular engine, Santa Fe engine No. 735, sat at the Kansas State Fairgrounds between 1954 and 1973. This is one of only 46 steam engines that the Santa Fe railroad has on display throughout the United States.

Engine No. 735 was rebuilt in 1900 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works. It was the seventh of 30 engines built in 1900 – the class of engines run from 729 to 758. This engine is the only one of its class known to be on display.

It was donated to the City of Hutchinson on Sept. 16, 1950, and was transferred to Lindsborg in May 1975.

Q: When the Germans sank a ship called the Dorchester during World War II, four chaplains gave up their life jackets so other sailors could live. Is there a memorial to those ministers somewhere?

Short answer, yes. There are so many, I can’t feasibly list them all here – which is pretty great considering the sacrifice of the four chaplains.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943, the USAT Dorchester was near safe waters in the Labrador Sea when a German torpedo slammed into the engine room. According to armyhistory.org, the Dorchester and the U.S. Army soldiers on the transport ship began sinking. Of the 904 on board, 675 died.

The Four Chaplains are remembered because they gave up their life jackets and died in order to save others. These chaplains included Methodist minister George L. Fox, Reformed Church in America minister Clark V. Poling, Catholic Church priest John P. Washington and Rabbi Alexander B. Goode. Congress established Feb. 3 as "Four Chaplains Day" to commemorate this act of heroism, and on July 14, 1960, created the Chaplain's Medal for Heroism, presented posthumously to the next of kin of each of the chaplains on Jan. 18, 1961.

Today, one can find memorials to the Four Chaplains all across the nation, including a stained glass window in the Pentagon. Several organizations exist to further their memory, including the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia and the Immortal Chaplains Foundation in Minnesota.

