Pratt, KS - H. "Verlene" Rasmussen, 84, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center. She was born March 30, 1935 in Gate, Oklahoma to William E. and Sylvia (Kirkhart) Arnett. Helen married Denis Rasmussen on August 25, 1956 at Haviland Friends Church. They were married for 64 years. He survives.

Verlene graduated from Haviland Friends Academy in 1952. She received her Associates degree from Friends Bible College (Barclay College), then attended Friends University briefly. She later went back to receive her Bachelors in Music from Wichita State University, graduating in 1985. She was a member of Pratt Friends Church, Kansas Music Teachers Association, Music Teachers National Association and Former Pratt Music Club. She enjoyed teaching piano for 30 years and kindermusic for several years. She had a piano studio in her home for many years and later bought the house next door where her studio was for several years. She was the pianist and organist at Pratt Friends Church where she served as the Treasurer for more than 30 years. She also played the organ at Haviland Friends Church prior to marrying Denis.

She is survived by her husband, Denis of Pratt; daughter, Denise (Mike) Loganbill of Pratt; sons, Duane (Kelly) Rasmussen of Pratt and Douglas J. (Allison) Rasmussen of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; granddaughters, Amy and Angela Loganbill of Wichita, Kaitlyn and Rachel Rasmussen of Pratt, and Maren (Curtis) Larsen of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; grandsons, Jacob Garrett of Wichita, Brandon (Jennifer) Webb of Victoria, Texas and Tyler Rasmussen of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; great-granddaughters, Bridgette Larsen and Logan Webb; great-grandson, Landon Webb; and many nieces and nephews.

Verlene is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Virginia Carol Arnett; and brother, Wilbur Lavon Arnett.

Visitation will be Friday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-7 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt . Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pratt Friends Church, with Pastor Mike Neifert presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Friends Church or Barclay College in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.