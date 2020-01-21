After a meeting was postponed earlier this month, representatives of the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships will gather this week to appoint members to the governing board of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fire District No. 1's Lansing station, 111 E. Kansas Ave.

The representatives of Lansing and the two townships will be meeting as a group known as the Joint Board.

The Joint Board was established for the purpose of appointing people to Fire District No. 1's Board of Trustees.

Fire District No. 1 provides services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Wednesday's meeting of the Joint Board has been scheduled for the purpose of appointing people to three of the positions on Fire District No. 1's Board of Trustees.

Without these three appointments, the Board of Trustees does not have a quorum.

The Joint Board, which was established through a 2003 interlocal agreement, is made up of the Lansing mayor, two members of the Lansing City Council, the Delaware Township trustee and the High Prairie Township trustee.

A meeting of the Joint Board was postponed earlier this month because the Delaware Township trustee position was temporarily vacant. County commissioners have since appointed Travis Hunsecker to serve as the trustee for the township.

The Joint Board meeting comes as Delaware and High Prairie townships remain in a legal dispute with Lansing regarding the 2003 interlocal agreement that established the Joint Board.

Lansing officials are seeking to terminate the agreement. They believe assets of Fire District No. 1 should be split among the parties upon termination of the agreement.

Lansing officials have expressed plans to start a new city fire department.

Last year, attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships filed a lawsuit, arguing a termination provision in the interlocal agreement is contrary to state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

State law outlines a process in which county commissioners can be petitioned to disorganize a fire district or alter a district’s boundaries.

Leavenworth County District Judge David King ruled in November that the city of Lansing cannot use the termination of the agreement to unilaterally withdraw from Fire District No. 1. King stated in his decision that the interlocal agreement cannot be used to require the apportionment of the fire district’s property upon termination.

Attorneys for the city of Lansing disagree with King's interpretation of the agreement. They have filed a motion asking the judge to amend his ruling to allow the apportionment of the district's assets among the parties.

The attorneys also are asking King to declare the authority to alter or disorganize Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 is vested with Fire District No. 1’s governing body and not the Leavenworth County Commission. The motion argues the County Commission turned over this authority to the fire district board as part of the 2003 interlocal agreement.

King is scheduled to hear arguments on this motion next week.

