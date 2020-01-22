Two local agencies will benefit from Ladies Night Out slated for Saturday in downtown Leavenworth.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Alliance Against Family Violence and CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Ladies Night Out will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for children in the court system, serving Leavenworth and Atchison counties. The agency’s programs include the Child In Need of Care program, a Child Exchange and Visitation Center and a Child Advocacy Center.

CASA serves approximately 300 children across all programs, according to Jere Devo, volunteer coordinator.

“We have seen an increase in the number of children accessing services from our Child Advocacy Center,” she said. “Volunteers are the heart of CASA and we are always looking for additional people to advocate for kiddos in our community. The more volunteers we are able to recruit and train, the more children we can provide and advocate for.”

She said CASA is a great asset to the community.

“CASA recruits, trains and certifies volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system,” she said. “These volunteers are vital to the children they advocate for. Because they only take one case at a time, they are able to spend the time to really get to know them and be the child’s voice in court.”

Funds from Ladies Night Out support all of CASAs programs and services.

“We are so grateful to have this fundraiser to benefit our programs and very fortunate to have such a generous and supportive community,” Devo said.

For more information about CASA, visit www.casalvks.org, the CASA Facebook page or call 913-651-6440. The agency hosts monthly meetings to provide information about volunteer opportunities. The next session will be Feb. 12.

The AAFV provides services and shelter to individuals and their children who are fleeing domestic violence.

The agency features trained professionals who provide trauma-informed, compassionate care to those impacted by sexual or domestic violence in Leavenworth County. The AAFV has a 24/7 hotline available to anyone affected by violence, even if it happened many years ago. The hotline number is 913-675-7217.

For more information about the AAFV, visit www.aafv1984.com