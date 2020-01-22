Leavenworth residents may see more snow this week.

There are chances for snow and rain throughout the remainder of the work week. And at times, there could be a mix of snow and rain falling in the area.

“We’re going to teeter totter,” said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, referring to transitions between snow and rain.

She said forecasters predict between two and three inches of snow could fall in Leavenworth County between today and Friday. She said snowfall totals could be higher in the north end of the county.

Buchanan said there was uncertainty Tuesday among forecasters regarding possible surface temperatures. She said changes in surface temperatures by 1 or 2 degrees could impact snowfall totals.

Snow could start falling as early as this morning.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said two employees were scheduled to come into work early this morning to respond to slick spots on city streets if needed. He said additional employees could come in early if needed.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely this morning in Leavenworth. This may be followed by rain, possibly mixed with snow, this afternoon. There will be a chance for additional rain and snow tonight.

There could be more rain and snow Thursday. And there is a chance of snow Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

