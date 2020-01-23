When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners took action related to a proposal for an additional Missouri River crossing in the county.

Commissioners approved the scope that will be used for a request for proposals for a feasibility study of the proposed concept.

The request for proposals will seek submissions from firms that are interested in performing the study.

Commissioners have proposed building an additional bridge across the Missouri River that would link a roadway in the county, possibly Eisenhower Road, with Missouri Route 152. Leavenworth County already has one Missouri River bridge. The Centennial Bridge links north Leavenworth with Platte County, Missouri.

County officials want to add the second bridge and also keep the Centennial Bridge in operation.

The feasibility study is being referred to by county officials as the Eastern Gateway Concept Study.

The scope approved by commissioners calls for the evaluation of up to three potential connections between Kansas 7 Highway and I-435 including connections to Missouri Route 152 and Missouri Route 45.

The scope also calls for the firm that performs the study to come up with cost estimates and develop a range of potential traffic volumes.

The scope also calls for the results of the study to be summarized in a report to be submitted to the county government. The firm that performs the study would be asked to facilitate a meeting with government agencies to discuss the outcomes of the study and possible next steps.

It is anticipated the study, once started, would be completed in three months.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said the cost of the study is estimated to be around $50,000.

In December, commissioners committed up to $50,000 in funding for the study. However, commissioners plan to seek assistance in paying for the study from other stakeholders.

County officials have submitted the additional bridge concept to the Mid-America Regional Council for consideration for a 30-year regional transportation plan.

Information about the Missouri River bridge concept posted on a MARC website includes an estimated budget for the project of $288 million.

This was one of several Leavenworth County projects submitted for the regional transportation plan. One of the other projects submitted is a replacement of the existing Centennial Bridge at an estimated cost of $120 million.

