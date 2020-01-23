A Leavenworth man who bit a police officer has been sentenced to more than a year in prison, according to a prosecution official.

Lajuan Lowery, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 19 months in prison for charges of battering a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft.

The crimes reportedly occurred in April in Leavenworth.

Lowery reportedly was seen stealing items from a convenience store. Two officers later saw Lowery, who matched a description of the theft suspect who had been seen leaving the store.

The officers attempted to stop Lowery, but he ran away, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers eventually stopped Lowery at 10th and Miami streets. Lowery reportedly resisted the officers, biting one of them on the hand and drawing blood.

As an officer attempted to use a Taser on Lowery, he grabbed the device. This resulted in three officers being stunned by the device, according to Thompson.

Lowery, who represented himself during his trial, was convicted in September.

“Our officers do not get enough praise and attention for the efforts they make in the line of duty,” Thompson said in a news release. “We need to also focus on the positive things they do.”