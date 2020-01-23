The annual International Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Leavenworth High School gymnasium.

Approximately 20 different countries will be featured at tables during the event.

Many of the tables will feature food items specific to each country as well as cultural flags, photos, information and other items.

Many of the participants will wear attire that is traditional to their countries.

Entry fee is $3 at the door on the day of the event.

The event will feature entertainment on the performance floor, including traditional dancing and singing of the countries.

There will also be a fashion show featuring clothing from many of the countries.

Attendees will be given a “passport” when they arrive in the gym. They can get it stamped at each of the tables.

The annual event is a production of the school’s DECA group. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America. It is an international organization of high school and college students that prepares leaders and entrepreneurs for various occupations.