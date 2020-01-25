A winter storm that brought one more round of snow to the area led to school cancellations Friday.

School districts throughout the county canceled classes.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said between one to three inches of snow fell in Leavenworth County, depending on the location, as a result of the snowstorm that began Thursday night.

Friday’s school cancellations came a day after several school buses became stuck on icy gravel roads in southern Leavenworth County.

Lansing Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel said a number of things are considered when canceling classes.

“Obviously, the safety of kids is number one,” he said.

Wessel said he communicates with other superintendents in the county.

“We do collaborate with them,” he said.

In Leavenworth, street crews pretreated emergency snow routes Thursday afternoon in anticipation of the snowstorm.

Mike Hooper, the city’s deputy public works director, said street personnel plowed slush Friday morning from emergency snow routes and tried to address slick spots on residential streets.

Leavenworth saw several rounds of rain and snow this past week. But no precipitation is in the forecast for this weekend. Forecasters predict temperatures will rise into the low 40s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

