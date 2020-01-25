Garden City High School’s wrestling teams traveled to Liberal on Thursday for a Western Athletic Conference dual meet. Both the girls and boys squads came away with victories.

GCHS girls 24, Liberal 20

106 - Liberal’s Mana Chanthasone defeated GCHS’ Anahi Cervantes by technical fall 17-2.

106 - Liberal’s Mana Chanthasone defeated GCHS’ Chloe Sullivan by fall.

120 - GCHS’ Sara Chapa won by fall over Liberal’s Codi Pressley.

120 - GCHS’ Belle Hernandez won by fall over Liberal’s Shaylee Wheeler.

138 - GCHS’ Anjelina Serrano won by fall over Liberal’s Jasmine Hoffman.

138 - Liberal’s Jasmine Hoffman defeated GCHS’ Nallely Hinojos by fall.

152 - Liberal’s Emy Monarrez defeated GCHS’s Gisselle Gutierrez in a 3-2 decision.

152- GCHS’ Alondra Guzman won by fall over Liberal’s Emy Monarrez.

GCHS boys 44, Liberal 16

106 - GCHS’ Gael Terrazas won over Liberal’s Damian Duran in 14-7 decision.

113 - GCHS’ Alex Hands won by fall over Liberal’s Dennis Duran.

120 - GCHS’ Silas Pineda won over Irving Mendez in a 5-0 decision.

126 - GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won a major decision over Liberal’s Tommy McClure 18-4.

132 - GCHS’ Sebastian Rodriguez won over Liberal’s Enrique Franz by decision, 5-3.

138 - GCHS’ Jacob Holt won by fall over Liberal’s Cristobal Sanchez.

145 - GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won a major decision over Liberal’s Trystain Juarez, 12-3.

152 - GCHS’ Josh Jonas won over Liberal’s Jose Beltran by a 7-1 decision.

160 - GCHS’ Jared Arellano won over Liberal’s Geraldo Morales by 6-2 decision.

170 - GCHS’ Alexavier Rodriguez won over Liberal’s tony Rivero by 6-3 decision.

182 - GCHS forfeit too Liberal.

195 - GCHS’ Ryan Wessels won by fall over Liberal’s Franciao Gomez.

220 - Liberal’s Jamie Arenivas won over GCHS’ David Tidwell by major decision, 8-0.

285 - Liberal’s Zeth Mansell won by fall over GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett.

Garden City was in action Saturday at the Hays Invitational.