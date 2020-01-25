Today’s Birthday (01/25/20). This year favors community connection and teamwork. Rely on careful, consistent planning. Breakthroughs with your sense of purpose flower this winter, before changes with your health and work require attention. A community challenge requires adaptation next summer, leading to surging physical energy and vitality. Collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — All for one and one for all; with your crew you can accomplish wonders. Listen carefully to respond seamlessly. Provide your part. Contribute to miracle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your career objectives develop naturally. You can see what actions to take. Friends offer suggestions, resources and good ideas. The road ahead is illuminated by the New Moon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Widen your territory. Pack your bags and prepare for an excellent adventure. Learn new solutions and interpretations. You can see clearly the way to go.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Grasp a great deal, lucky chance or fleeting opportunity. Pull together and you can generate the necessary funding. Inspire your team to victory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Create new possibilities with a partner. Weave your intentions together for a shared cause. Romance flowers with slight provocation. Move your collaboration forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger with practice. Contribute your skills for a larger game. Keep long-term goals in mind. Discover valuable insights. Inspiration revitalizes your work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone you love. Entertain each other. Share delicious flavors, pursuits and games. Teach and learn new tricks. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Quick thinking provides a clever domestic solution. Actions taken now can have far-reaching impact. Strengthen family connections with comfort food, stories and music.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share the solutions that you’re discovering. A puzzle is coming together. Sign contracts and launch creative works. Get the word out about a passionate cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put together a win-win bargain. Exchange valuable products and services for mutual gain. Discuss the material side of the deal. Get specific with numbers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charismatic. Take care of yourself with extra pampering, rest and hot water. Private time prepares you for later publicity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider dreams and visions. Update your sense of purpose and contribution by inventing an inspiring mission to pursue. Make plans, organize and strategize.