The president of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation said everyday brings the chance to continue to build on momentum in the county.

Harland Russell asked supporters of LCDC to use the momentum to fight for the county and its communities.

“If we work together, we can win,” he said.

Russell spoke Friday during an annual membership meeting of LCDC, a nonprofit economic development organization.

He said LCDC is continuing its largest marketing push in history.

Russell said economic development moves at a fast pace.

“There is no rest in this game,” he said.

He said people should go into the process thinking there is someone out there working harder than they are.

“Everybody is looking for the same thing every day,” he said.

LCDC receives funding from the Leavenworth County government as well as the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie.

Representatives of these local governments attended Friday’s meeting, which took place at the Riverfront Community Center.

The meeting also was attended by representatives of a number of area businesses and other organizations that support LCDC.

During the meeting, Steve Jack, LCDC’s executive director, reviewed some of the organizations accomplishments of the last year.

He said LCDC helped facilitate the creation and retention of 133 jobs in 2019 and a capital investment of $16.5 million.

He said LCDC also helped local businesses save $1.744 million through grants, loans and tax savings.

Friday’s meeting also included a panel discussion about economic development in the Kansas City area.

Jack led a discussion with Aaron Schlagel, vice president for regional real estate for Ryan Companies, Elli Bowen, vice president for business development for KC SmartPort, and Austin Baier, vice president with CBRE.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR