No injuries were reported over the weekend following a fire at a mobile home in Lansing, according to a fire department official.

The fire was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Gaslight Street.

A homeowner who was at the residence at the time of the fire was out of the home when the first fire truck crew arrived on the scene. Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the home's exterior, according to Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire within a few minutes.

There was extensive damage to the interior of the residence. Farley said it appears the fire started in the kitchen area.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. But it appears the fire may have been accidental, possibly the result from an electrical issue.

The Leavenworth Fire Department was contacted to provide mutual aid assistance at the fire scene.

Leavenworth County EMS personnel checked the homeowner who was outside in cold conditions.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to provide assistance to the people who displaced by the fire.

