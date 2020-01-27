The defense attorney for the former dental lab instructor at the state-run women's prison launched an assault Monday on the "incredibly inadequate investigation" into alleged sexual misconduct by his client.

In opening arguments of a trial in Shawnee County District Court, Chris Joseph urged jurors to think critically when they weigh the evidence against Tomas Co.

Prosecutors painted a picture of Co as a manipulating predator who forced inmates under his supervision to tolerate unwanted physical contact under the threat of losing their job with the denture-making program.

Co, 73, faces six charges of felony unlawful sexual relations with inmates while working as an employee of the Topeka Correctional Facility for five years. His trial, which is expected to last four days, began with jury selection Monday morning and progressed through two witnesses in the afternoon.

RELATED: Inmates at Topeka women’s prison repeatedly complained about dental lab instructor

Some of the women who were called for jury duty raised alarms about the prospects of having an emotional response to hearing about sex crimes, while men in the jury pool wondered if they could believe inmates who planned to testify. Half of the prospective jurors raised their hand when Joseph asked if the #MeToo movement has gone too far.

This trial, Joseph said, "all comes down to credibility."

Joseph highlighted the way victims in the case changed their stories under pressure from Mary Ostrander, a special agent with the Kansas Department of Corrections, after Co was placed under investigation in November 2018. Ostrander asked leading questions and told inmates Co could end up working at a juvenile correctional facility or mental health detention center if they didn't produce allegations.

Ostrander didn't preserve video surveillance of the dental lab and failed to ask for a search warrant to find supporting evidence at Co's home.

Joseph told the four women and 10 men who were selected for the jury panel that a victim who accused Co of unwanted touching is "in prison where people who are in power over her now want her to testify."

Keith Henderson, a deputy district attorney, said Co turned the dental lab into a hostile environment of control and dependency.

Co screened applicants for the program by asking about their personal lives and showed a preference for attractive inmates. He told the women if they reported his actions the prison would shut down the lab and they would all lose their job, which paid 60 cents per hour. Even an employee who worked with Co in the lab hesitated to report sexual harassment because she feared retribution.

"He knew how to get what he wanted," Henderson said. "He knew how to keep it hidden."

Co stared sternly at the two alleged victims who testified, hands clasped on the desk in front of him. The first witness bounced nervously in the witness chair as she recounted her experience with Co, sometimes crying as she spoke.

She said Co approached her once in an off-camera location of a supply room where other inmates couldn't see them. He pressed his body against her, she said, put his arms around her and felt up and down the front of her body from her pelvic region to her breasts.

The woman said she remembered wanting to leave as soon as possible, but she didn't report what happened to prison authorities.

"I didn't want them to think I was a troublemaker and didn't want it to hinder my opportunities," she said.

The second witness said Co flirted with inmates, asked personal questions and frequently touched her hands, knees and inner thigh. Co wanted to know what she would do when she left prison, she said, and promised to take her to places like Europe and buy her nice things.

She took advantage of a prison program that allows inmates to have a photo taken to send home to family for Christmas. She gave the photo to Co, who promised to return with additional copies for her. However, she said, he also made an enlarged version for himself and told her he would keep it on his bedside table.

"I just laughed it off," she said, but felt uncomfortable. "I just don't understand why someone would do that, especially when I don't have any personal relationship with that person."

She confronted Co in the storage room to say she was angry about his advances and wanted them to end.

"He said, 'OK, OK, I'll stop,' " she said, but he didn't.

Her testimony is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.