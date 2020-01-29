After the reconstruction of a downtown parking lot was completed this past fall, a new feature was added to the parking lot – a charging station for electric vehicles.

After the reconstruction of a downtown parking lot was completed this past fall, a new feature was added to the parking lot – a charging station for electric vehicles.

The new charging station was installed in a parking lot across the street from Leavenworth City Hall at Fifth and Seneca streets.

The charging station, which is owned by the power company Evergy, was installed in a public parking lot owned by the city.

Evergy previously was known as Westar Energy.

“With more people currently driving electric cars, and advances in technology leading to more prospective buyers, we are excited about the partnership with Evergy to provide this service to residents and visitors of Leavenworth,” Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder said in an email. “While vehicles are charging people can take advantage of the nearby attractions, restaurants and shopping in the downtown.”

A similar charging station also has been installed by Evergy in a city-owned parking lot across the street from the C.W. Parker Carousel in the 300 block of South Esplanade Street.

Evergy does not charge the city for the stations and the city does not charge the power company for the use of the locations within the parking lots. Drivers pay for the cost of the electricity when they plug in to the Leavenworth stations, according to Damon Smith, senior communications specialist for Evergy.

Tedder said the city does not receive revenue from fees charged to users of the stations.

Each of the two sites features a Level 2 charger, which can charge a vehicle in two to four hours, depending on a car’s battery, according to Smith.

Each charger has two ports, which allows two vehicles to be charged at the same time.

The new Evergy-owned charging stations located in city parking lots join other electric vehicle charging stations already in Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR