Look for cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s on Thursday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday's high should top out in the lower-40s, with highs in the lower-50s expected on Saturday and highs in the mid-60s on Sunday.

The next chance for precipitation will be on Monday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.