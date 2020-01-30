Man arrested after alleged domestic incident at hotel

SALINA — A man was arrested after a woman had a hotel employee call police early Thursday morning.

Salina Police said at 4:43 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a call from Rodeway Inn and Suites, 3932 S. Ninth St.

An employee of the hotel said a woman came from a room with blood on her face from her nose and mouth and asked the employee to call the police, because she was beat on the head and choked.

Police said officers arrived and made contact with a 28-year-old Salina man and a 31-year-old Salina woman and the woman had multiple marks and scratches on her neck, head and face.

Police arrested the man, James Anderton, in connection to aggravated domestic battery.

Cattlemen's Ball upcoming

The Cattlemen's Ball will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Mill Creek Lodge at Volland Point, 34554 Old K-10 Road, Alma

Price will be free.

This event is hosted by the Wabaunsee County Cattlemen's Association. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with dancing starting at 7 p.m. Boots, jeans and hats are accepted attire. For more information: bit.ly/2uhZ9DP.