Members of the public have the opportunity to meet with superintendent candidates being interviewed by the Lansing Board of Education.

Each candidate has been spending a day in the Lansing school district. And district officials have scheduled times when members of the community can meet with the candidates.

Members of the public can meet with a candidate from 5:15-6 p.m. each day an interview is being conducted by the school board. The public meetings are taking place at the school district office, 200 E. Mary St.

A total of five superintendent candidates are being interviewed. School district officials have been announcing the name of a candidate on the day he or she is interviewed. Information about the candidates and schedules for their visits to the district can be found on the school district’s website, www.usd469.net

The first candidate to be interviewed was Darrel Kohlman, who currently is the superintendent of the Nemaha Central school district in Seneca. He was interviewed Wednesday evening.

The second candidate who will be interviewed is Dan Wessel, who is the interim superintendent for the Lansing public schools. He will be interviewed this evening.

Additional interviews are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Feb. 6.

School board members are conducting the interviews in executive session, which takes place behind closed doors.

