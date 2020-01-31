Fifteen employees at the Lansing Correctional Facility were notified Tuesday that they are being laid off from their positions at the state prison, according to a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The layoffs are based on “the staffing pattern required at the reconstructed facility,” according to Randy Bowman, executive director of public affairs for KDOC.

New buildings have been constructed on the LCF campus. A new minimum-security opened last month. New medium- and maximum-security buildings have not yet opened.

“These reductions (in staff) were a foundation of the reconstruction plan and had been discussed in various forums for a couple of years,” Bowman stated in an email to the Times.

He stated that LCF did not reach the necessary staffing level in non-uniformed positions through normal attrition, which led to laying off 15 employees.

The layoffs will be effective March 8.

