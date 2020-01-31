The Andover Central Jaguars are in the finals of the Newton Invitational for the first time since 2015 after a 67-25 win over Garden City Thursday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Central finished pool play 2-0 and will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Andover Central, 10-1, was led by Brittany Harshaw with 25 points and Bailey Wilborn with 20. Wilborn’s six 3-pointers tied the tournament single-game record.

“Our team really worked together well this year,” Wilborn said. “It feels good. I like this team.”

“We were doing well together and supporting each other,” Harshaw said. “We have really good chemistry. We need to play well together the rest of the year. Defense is key as well as rebounding. We need to keep playing together as a team.”

Central will get a day off after playing Wednesday and Thursday.

“This will give us a chance to rest up both mentally and physically,” Harshaw said.

Freshman Amaya Gallegos led 7-4 Garden City with 11 points.

“They went on a run and made a lot of threes,” Garden City coach Matt Pfeifer said. “We didn’t really respond the right way.”

Garden City plays Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Kapaun is a good team,” Pfeifer said. “We have to be able to learn from our mistakes and go on. We have to use this to get better tomorrow. You can’t have 20 turnovers and still win. We have to value our possessions.”

Central jumped out 7-0. After a 7-3 Garden City run, Central scored eight straight points to end the quarter. The Jaguars added 10 points to the run to start the second quarter. Central outscored the Buffs 25-3 in the quarter to lead 43-10 at the half.

Central led 63-19 after the third quarter to ensure a running clock in the fourth.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME — Andover Central opened the tournament Wednesday with a 50-40 win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Central led 13-12 after the first quarter and 28-19 at the half.

Wilborn led Central with 16 points, followed by Ellie Stearns with 12 and Harshaw with 10.

Ella Acaiux led Kapaun with 22 points.

GARDEN CITY (7-4) — Beasley 1 0-0 0, 2; Calzonetti 0 0-0 1, 0; Becerril 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Franco 0 0-0 0, 0; Gallegos 5 1-2 1, 11; Simmons 1 2-2 1, 4; Meng 0 0-0 3, 0; Turner 0 2-6 1, 2; TOTALS 7 (2) 5-10 7, 25.

ANDOVER CENTRAL (10-1) — Bethea 0 0-0 0, 0; Wilborn 1 (6) 0-0 3, 20; Lambertz 0 0-0 0, 0; Stearns 2 0-0 1, 4; Newfarmer 2 0-0 2, 4; Reimer 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Harshaw 5 (4) 3-3 0, 25; Young 0 0-2 0, 0; Amekporfor 3 0-2 3, 6; Boline 1 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Parker 0 0-0 0, 0; Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; Wheatley 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 14 (12) 3-7 14, 67.

Garden City;7;3;9;6;—25

A.Central;18;25;20;4;—67

Wednesday’s game

KAPAUN-MT. CARMEL (6-6) — Orr 0 0-0 0, 0; Quigley 0 0-0 0, 0; Gimino 0 4-4 1, 4; Bezdek 0 0-0 1, 0; Ayala 2 0-0 5, 2; C.Bruening 1 1-1 0, 3; K.Bruening 1 1-1 0, 3; Jacobs 2 1-2 0, 5; Dalian 0 0-0 5, 0; Ancaiux 10 2-5 1, 22; TOTALS 26 8-14 15, 40.

ANDOVER CENTRAL (9-1) — Wilborn 1 (3) 5-5 2, 16; Stearns 2 (2) 2-2 0, 12; Newfarmer 1 2-2 3, 4; Harshaw 2 (2) 0-0 3, 10; Amekporofor 3 0-0 4, 6; Boline 0 0-0 0, 0; Wheatley 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (7) 9-9 13, 50.

Kapaun-MC;12;7;11;10;—40

A.Central;13;15;11;11;—50