Leavenworth County commissioners reviewed a draft of a new comprehensive plan for the county this week.

Leavenworth County commissioners reviewed a draft of a new comprehensive plan for the county this week.

The review of the plan came during work session Wednesday, and no action was taken. When they meet next week, commissioners will discuss changes they would like to make to the plan.

The county hired the firm of Olsson to put together the comprehensive plan. The group has conducted an online survey and hosted various public meetings.

County commissioners met with representatives of Olsson during Wednesday’s work session.

One area where commissioners expressed apprehension was a proposal in a future land use plan for parcels with a minimum size of 20 acres in northern and western portions of the county.

Commissioner Mike Stieben questioned having parcel sizes of a minimum 20 acres in the southwest corner of the county.

He argued the greater Lawrence area is growing into this part of the county.

“That is not the direction that area is going,” he said.

Stieben said this area already is zoned for five-acre parcels.

“I don’t see a reason to change it,” he said.

Ken Boone, who is with the firm working on the comprehensive plan, said the future land use plan includes a lot of development ground. But he said the plan also preserves large rural areas, which people said they wanted.

Loughry said county officials have been trying to encourage development along existing hard surface roads, especially state highways.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said he has dealt with people who live on 10-acre lots and cannot take care of their properties.

Consultants working on the comprehensive plan have been planning to put an updated version of the plan on a www.lvcountyplan.com website in order to invite feedback for a two-week comment period. An open house event also is planned for Feb. 18 in Lansing.

Krystal Voth, interim planning and zoning director for the county, said commissioners need to provide comments about the plan so revisions can be made.

Commissioners discussed having another work session to talk about the plan.

Boone said this may extend the overall timeline for the project.

Taylor Plummer, who is with the firm that is working on the comprehensive plan, said a Feb. 7 deadline for placing a revised version on the website may be pushed back a week or so.

Loughry said commissioners will have the next work session Feb. 5.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR