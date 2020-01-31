A judge has reaffirmed his earlier ruling in a case concerning a 2003 interlocal agreement between parties involved in Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

District Judge David King reaffirmed the ruling Thursday while denying a motion that had been filed by attorneys for the city of Lansing.

Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 serves Lansing and the Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Officials with Lansing are seeking to terminate the 2003 interlocal agreement and start a city fire department. Lansing officials have argued the assets of the fire district should be split up among the parties upon the termination of the agreement.

Attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships filed a lawsuit last year, arguing a termination provision in the interlocal agreement is contrary to state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

Lansing was named as the defendant in the lawsuit. Leavenworth County, which was a party to the 2003 interlocal agreement, later was added as a defendant in the case.

In November, King ruled that an “interlocal agreement cannot be used to require the apportionment of all of the property of a fire district on a party’s termination of the interlocal agreement.”

King also ruled that a city seeking to withdraw from a fire district must do so in accordance with state law.

Attorneys for Lansing filed a motion asking King to alter or amend the judgment.

King heard arguments on the motion Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court.

“We’re asking the court to change its decision,” said Adam Hall, an attorney representing Lansing.

Hall argued the assets and debts of the fire district should be divided through apportionment. He also asked the court to order arbitration to help determine the best way to divide the fire district’s equipment.

Hall also began to argue that Fire District No. 1 is unique because it could not have been created without the interlocal agreement.

King said Hall was arguing a fire district can be created in ways other than a state law that addresses the creation of fire districts. But King said this is not something that had previously been argued in the case. And the judge said the attorney could not raise the argument during Thursday’s hearing.

Timothy Orrick, an attorney for Delaware Township, said he was not asking King to alter or amend the earlier judgment.

“We understand the order,” he said. “We think the order is correct.”

He said the city of Lansing has another remedy, which is filing an appeal of the decision.

Orrick said the new argument made by Hall regarding how Fire District No. 1 was created is contrary to every resolution that was passed at the time of the fire district’s formation.

Chadler Colgan, an attorney for High Prairie Township, said he had joined with Delaware Township in responding to Lansing’s motion.

“The order is correct,” he said. “It was correctly decided.”

David Van Parys, senior county counselor for Leavenworth County, asked on behalf of the county that King deny Lansing’s motion.

When issuing his ruling on the motion, King read passages from his earlier order and sections of the 2003 interlocal agreement.

King concluded by saying attorneys for Lansing had shown no grounds for him to alter or amend the earlier judgement. King said he reaffirmed his earlier decision.

