A man reported being robbed at gunpoint while walking home from a Leavenworth convenience store, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broadway. No injuries were reported.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, told police he was walking home after making a purchase at a convenience store. He was approached by a man who displayed a handgun, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect reportedly demanded money. The victim gave the suspect about $10 in cash and alcohol that had been purchased at the convenience store.

“The suspect took off on foot,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has dark hair, a mustache and a goatee.