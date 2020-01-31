The annual Hidden Art, Locked Away event will take place this weekend in Leavenworth.

The annual Hidden Art, Locked Away event will take place this weekend in Leavenworth.

A preview for the art show and sale is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. today at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St. The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the community center.

Admission is free. The artwork for sale will range in price from about $10 to $300, said Theresa Cleaves, president of the Leavenworth County Artists Association.

The art show and sale, which features artwork by inmates at local prisons, will serve as a fundraiser for the LCAA.

The LCAA will keep a portion of the money from sales. The remaining portion will go to the individual artists.

Cleaves estimated that about 300 pieces by inmates from the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth will be featured in the show. She said the artwork will include paintings, drawings, leatherwork and candles.

This is the 40th anniversary of Hidden Art, Locked Away, and this is the first year the event is being hosted by the LCAA.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR