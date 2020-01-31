A Colorado man has pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County.

Kenny B. Ford, 59, entered the plea Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor under Kansas law.

The charges stemmed from a July 11, 2017, crash on Interstate 70 near 174th Street.

Ford was driving a 2015 Freightliner truck in the westbound lanes of the interstate when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of Teresa J. Butler, Karen L. Kennedy, Sheldon H. Cohen, Virginia Cohen and Ricardo Mireles.

Speaking in court Friday, Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said the crash occurred as Ford was approaching a turnpike toll plaza that was under construction.

Boyd said there were signs posted to alert drivers to the construction zone. Boyd said traffic ahead of Ford already had slowed down. But Boyd said Ford failed to slow down despite warnings and his truck struck several vehicles.

District Judge Michael Gibbens asked Boyd if it was known how fast Ford’s truck had been traveling.

“He was traveling at highway speeds,” Boyd said.

Ford’s attorney, Benjamin Casad, said Friday that he had attempted to work out a plea agreement with prosecutors. But no agreement was reached.

Casad told the judge that his client intended to plead no contest to all of the charges.

Gibbens said it was unusual to plead to five counts of vehicular homicide when the case could go to trial.

“It was a tragic accident,” Casad said.

Casad said there was no question his client was driving a truck at the time of the crash.

“He wasn’t intoxicated or anything like that,” he said.

Casad said it was a case of operating a vehicle in a way that put others at risk.

By pleading no contest, Ford did not admit guilt but indicated he did not wish to contest the charges.

After Ford entered the plea, Gibbens found the defendant guilty of the charges.

Gibbens said the maximum penalty for each of the five vehicular homicide counts is one year in the Leavenworth County Jail and a $2,500 fine.

If the sentences for the five counts were to be ordered to run consecutively, Ford could face five years in jail and a total fine of $12,500, the judge said.

Ford currently is not in custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2017 crash began when Ford’s truck struck a 2015 GMC Terrain. Ford’s truck then struck a 2012 Buick Lacrosse. The Buick was pushed into a guardrail before coming to rest in a ditch.

Ford’s truck then struck a 2005 Ford Taurus. The Taurus was pushed under the back of a trailer of a another Freightliner truck.

Ford’s truck then struck the trailer of the other truck. The other truck then struck the rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Two semitrailers caught on fire as a result of the crash. Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said at the time that smoke from the burning trailers could be seen in the city of Leavenworth.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release Friday that his office has kept in contact with families of the victims.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to them,” he said in the release.

