James Stephens, Inman, will celebrate his 80th birthday with family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

James was born on Feb, 5, 1940. Cards may be sent to him at 613 9th Ave, Inman, KS 67546.

He is still farming and raising cattle. He also enjoys restoring International Harvester tractors.

His family includes wife Sophie, daughter Annel Scates and son Daren Stephens, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren