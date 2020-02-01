A motion hearing has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Easton.

A motion hearing has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Easton.

Daniel W. Owens, 44, Kansas City, Kansas, appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a status conference. But his attorney, Adam Chingren, asked the judge to schedule a motion hearing.

Owens is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Chingren said Friday that he was requesting a hearing to take up a motion regarding discovery evidence.

District Judge Michael Gibbens asked if there is an issue with the discovery process in the case.

“There’s an issue, yes,” Chingren said.

Gibbens scheduled the hearing for March 19.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.