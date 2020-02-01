A Leavenworth therapist has filed as a candidate for the Kansas House of Representatives.

Whitney Davis Moulden, a Democrat, is running as a candidate in the House’s 41st District, which includes much of Leavenworth.

“One of my big concerns is the mental health care crisis that we’re having right now,” she said.

She said there are not enough services available and not enough people working in the field.

Moulden, 52, said she has experience working with families involved in state services for mental health.

She is employed by KVC Behavioral Healthcare as a licensed master addiction counselor for a five-county region that includes Leavenworth County. She also is a licensed group therapist at Serenity Counseling in Leavenworth.

Another issue important to Moulden is education.

“People can’t hold jobs if they’re not educated,” she said.

And people cannot become educated if they are struggling with mental illness, she said.

“So the pieces all kind of fall together,” she said.

Moulden said criminal justice reform also is important to her.

Moulden said she would like to look at things such as mandatory minimum sentencing. She said it also is important for people going into court to understand their rights and know what options are available to them.

Moulden filed as a candidate for the 41st District on Thursday.

The 41st District currently is represented by state Rep. Jeff Pittman, a Democrat. But Pittman has announced that he plans to run for the Kansas Senate this year instead of reelection to the House.

Pat Proctor has filed as a Republican candidate for the 41st District.

The general election will take place in November.

Moulden said she has been around politics all her life. Several family members have held local public office.

While she has not held elected office, Moulden said she has served in many positions in the community including service on the board of the Leavenworth Main Street Program.

“I love Leavenworth,” she said.

