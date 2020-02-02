• The Lansing Board of Education will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 200 E. Mary St.

Board members will meet in executive session to interview a superintendent candidate.

Board members will have another special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office.

Board members will again meet in executive session to interview a superintendent candidate.

Board members also will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district office.

Board members will again meet in executive session to interview a superintendent candidate.

• The Leavenworth City Commission will meet for a study session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

Agenda items include an annual report about Leavenworth Main Street, consideration of fire code updates, design options for a Second and Chestnut streets stormwater repair project, parking lot repair locations for 2020 and scheduling a goal-setting session.

• The Leavenworth County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

Agenda items include a discussion about a bridge project, a request for qualifications for a website design project, a rezoning request, a request to schedule a hearing for a special use permit application, an executive session to discuss personnel and an executive session to discuss pending litigation.

A work session will immediately follow the county commissioners' regular meeting.

During the work session, commissioners will discuss a comprehensive plan.