While most of Kansas will be rooting for the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, fans in Hesston will be torn as one of their own — Hesston High School and Hesston College graduate Katie Sowers — will be on the San Francisco 49ers' sideline.

Sowers, an offensive assistant with the 49ers, will become the first woman to ever coach in a Super Bowl this weekend in Miami. For the Hesston community, smack dab in the middle of Chiefs country, that throws a wrench into their cheering interests.

"I have to root for the Chiefs, but I will be hoping that anything she's associated with does well, so I hope San Francisco's offense does well but they come up just short," said Hesston Mayor David Kauffman.

"When people ask me who I'm rooting for, whether the Chiefs or 49ers, I'm rooting for red," said Sowers' former high school basketball coach Brennan Torgerson. "That's how I kind of avoid the question."

Despite the heavy leanings toward Chiefs fandom among the Hesston community, Super Bowl LIV is in essence a win-win with Sowers on the coaching staff for San Francisco. They city will be happy for her if the 49ers emerge victorious. Kauffman said while it hasn't been talked about yet, Hesston would be open to holding some sort of recognition — whatever the outcome of the game — as long as it is something Sowers would want.

Already, though, the community is proud of Sowers' accomplishments — accomplishments Sowers hopes to build on — and the model she is setting for the youth in her hometown.

“My long-term goal is to be a head coach and then move on to executive management,” Sowers said in an interview in 2016. “It’s not a typical path, but then again, nothing about what I’m doing is typical.”

"It's always inspiring when somebody has a goal of pioneering something that hasn't been done before," said Hesston police Chief Doug Schroeder. "That's what I think speaks to our kids here in town — make your goals and do what you need to do to get there and it is possible with the right amount of hard work and applying yourself."

Sowers has served as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers the past two seasons after working with both the 49ers and Atlanta Falcons as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship. Sowers also played football professionally in the Women's Football Alliance, most recently with the Kansas City Titans, and as a member of the 2013 United States Women's National Football Team.

Football has always been Sowers' favorite sport, something she admitted in that 2016 interview, as she and her sister would call up all the boys they knew to come play a game after Grandma's Sunday dinner. For those who know her as competitor in other sports, it has not been surprising to see her have the success she's had coaching in the NFL.

"Katie was always extremely hard-working and driven as an athlete and I remember Katie loving football, so it's just awesome to see her achieving such great accomplishments and going on to fulfill her dream," said Megan Smith, executive director of the Hesston Chamber of Commerce and a former teammate on the Hesston High School girls basketball team.

"She was very feisty, very competitive, worked really hard and didn't like to lose," Torgerson said. "You throw all of those components into a person and you've got somebody who's only going to make a team better. She's continuing to exemplify the things that she provided our basketball team while she was in high school."

"I'm not surprised that she's a good coach and I'm not surprised actually that she's been able to, even though she didn't play football in high school and college, grasp some of the intricacies of the game. As a point guard, you're kind of a coach on the floor. She grew up in a coaching family and I think she's always kind of had that perspective, which I think lends itself really well to what she's doing now," said Joel Kauffman, Sowers' former coach at Hesston College. "She's still the same person that she was as a player for me or as a little girl in this community, but she's taken that and become a leader and a groundbreaker in a lot of different areas."

Essentially, Kauffman said, Sowers embodies the Hesston College motto of "Start here, go everywhere," and she is living that out currently on one of the sports world's biggest stages.

No matter the outcome on Sunday, there is no question that Sowers' success has already been a win — both in what she's accomplished and what she stands for as a coach.

"She's representing something that's against the norm, and she's paving the way for females," Torgerson said. "If nothing else, she's providing that statement to dream, dream big and then go after it, and do everything you can to achieve that goal. She's doing tremendous things where that's concerned."