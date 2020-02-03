Leavenworth County is accepting applications from people interested in serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission.

District court judges are selected in one of two ways in Kansas: merit selection and retention vote or by partisan ballot. In some districts, voters have approved nonpartisan merit selection of judges. In other districts, judges run for office on a partisan ballot.

The Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when a vacancy occurs outside of the election cycle. Judicial Nominating Commissions are made up of attorneys and non-attorneys who live in the district.

The Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for one vacancy from people who are not lawyers interested in serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Applications can be found on the county website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and must be delivered to the Leavenworth County Clerk’s office, 300 Walnut St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048, no later than noon Feb. 7 to be considered.

For more information on the Judicial Nominating Commission, visit www.kscourts.org/appellate-clerk/nominating-commission

Leavenworth County is an equal opportunity employer and encourages women and minority applicants.