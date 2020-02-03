MANHATTAN — A slow start for Kansas State eventually led to a slow, agonizing death.

The Wildcats spotted No. 1-ranked Baylor an early 16-point lead, fought back in each half, but never could overtake the Bears on Monday night as they fell, 73-67, at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the 19th straight victory for Baylor, which improved to 20-1 and remained perfect in the Big 9-0. K-State saw its two-game home winning streak end, falling to 9-13 and 2-7.

After Baylor matched its biggest first-half lead of 16, 59-43, on MaCio Teague's 3-pointer with 7:45 left, K-State made one final push with an 8-1 run, cutting it to 60-51 on Xavier Sneed's 3-pointer at the 5:15 mark. Sneed then hit the first of two free throws at 3:31 and got the offensive rebound on the second, only to turn it over.

Another turnover led to a three-point play for Mark Vital, who pushed the lead back to 11. Cartier Diarra's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left cut the final margin to six.

For K-State, Sneed broke out of a shooting slump with 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting with four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. The Wildcats also got 11 points from Diarra and 10 each from Montavious Murphy and Makol Mawien, who adding eight rebounds.

Jared Butler's 20 points led Baylor, with Teague adding 15 and Davion Mitchell 13, plus seven assists.

Baylor traded three points for two to start the second half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers with a three-point play to two two-point baskets for K-State to open a 10-point lead, 42-32, with 14:09 left.

K-State cut it to five on a Levi Stockard jump hook in the lane and a Sneed 3-pointer, but Baylor already was in the bonus with less than eight minutes gone in the period.

A Butler three and two Tristan Clark free throws pushed the lead back to 49-39.

The Bears then reeled off seven straight with a Teague driving layup, a Devonte Bandoo three and another layup from Mitchell for a 56-41 advantage, forcing K-State coach Bruce Weber to turn a timeout with 8:46 left.

Baylor matched its biggest lead at 16, 59-43, on Teague's 3-pointer at the 7:45 mark.

K-State finished the first half with an 11-4 run, including three straight 3-pointers in one stretch, to pull within 33-28 at halftime. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 16 in the period.

K-State went nearly 7 1/2 minutes without a field goal to start the game Antonio Gordon converted a layup with 12:40 left in the half. Butler answered with a fast-break layup at the 11-0 mark to put Baylor up 22-6 at the 11:08 mark before the Wildcats showed their first sign of life.

After missing their first seven shots, the Wildcats connected on five straight — three by Mawien — and completed an 11-point run with two Sneed free throws that trimmed it to 22-17. Another drought with five straight misses allowed Baylor to build it back to 12 before K-State surged to intermission.

Diarra, Murphy and Sneed each hit a 3-pointer to get it to 29-26.

Baylor shot 50 percent in the first half with four 3-pointers, but was just 3 of 8 from the free-throw line. K-State was 40.9 percent but made 7 of 8 foul shots and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Sneed had 10 points and three rebounds in the half to lead K-State, with Mawien adding eight points. Butler led the way for Baylor with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting with two 3-pointers, while Teague and Mitchell each had seven points.