The Dodge City Community Concert Association concert series will kick off 2020 at 7 p.m. Saturday with Terry Barber Trio at the Dodge City Civic Center.

According to his bio, Terry Barber is a featured vocalist who has performed with the likes of Madonna, Jewel, Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper.

Barber's "Around the World in 80 Minutes" show will give the audience arrangements from Emmy and Grammy award-winning composers with melodies in 10 languages from across the globe.

A former member of the Grammy winning group Chanticleer, Barber has performed at Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and Svetlanov Hall in Moscow, Russia, as a soloist.

Barber received his Master's degree from Trinity College of Music in London, England, after his undergraduates at Northwestern University.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the door and are $25 for a single ticket, $60 for family and $10 for students.

For information visit concertassociation.net/dodgecityks/index.cfm or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dodge-City-Community-Concert-Association-177464569482233/.

With the current construction at the Civic Center, there are some slight changes to parking this year.

A shuttle bus to the concert will be available from the Dodge City Middle School to the Civic Center starting at 6 p.m.

The concert series will close out its season on April 28 with the brass ensemble Presidio Brass.

Editor's note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com